Avery Dennison Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2025 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

