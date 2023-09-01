Avery Dennison Co. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2025 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $157.28 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

