Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Bank of America raised their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

