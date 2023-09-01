Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Announces $0.08 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has raised its dividend by an average of 31.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.2 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.59. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

