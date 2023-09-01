SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

SOCO Corporation Ltd provides information technology consultancy services in Australia. It offers services in the areas of Microsoft licensing, information management, digital strategy and architecture, cloud advisory service, low-code apps, artificial intelligence, operations + finance, business automation, document management systems, intranets, enterprise resource planning, and other support.

