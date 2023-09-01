Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Plans Dividend of GBX 10

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.02) on Friday. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,001.60 ($12.63). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 832.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 855.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith purchased 6,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 787 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £49,510.17 ($62,410.40). Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

