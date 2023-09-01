Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS) to Issue $1.25 Interim Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

