Quanta Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $209.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.02. Quanta Services has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $212.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

