Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells $16,765.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph T. Buckler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $16,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,864.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 3.8 %

BW stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.63.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on BW

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.