Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) SVP Sells $16,765.00 in Stock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph T. Buckler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $16,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,864.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 3.8 %
BW stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $467.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $8.63.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.