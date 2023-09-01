Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CEO Richard J. Stockton Buys 1,442 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,077.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BHR opened at $2.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.29.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 255.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 416,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 360,347 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 30.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 326,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

