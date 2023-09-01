Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CAO Sells $18,728.96 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 236 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $18,728.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE TRU opened at $81.22 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,891,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3,452,111.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 310,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 310,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

