Insider Buying: EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Insider Buys 6,500,000 Shares of Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu purchased 6,500,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$104,000.00 ($67,096.77).
EV Resources Stock Performance
About EV Resources
EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, zinc, lithium/borate, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.
