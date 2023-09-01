Mark S. Shapiro Sells 3,060 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark S. Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12.

EDR stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $421,032,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

