Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $26,814.20 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,733,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tmt Investments Plc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Tmt Investments Plc sold 80,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $434,400.00.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $211.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 82.97% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. Research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Backblaze by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 537,565 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Backblaze by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Backblaze by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 177,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLZE. Raymond James lifted their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

