PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PDD. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of PDD opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. PDD has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

