Bank of America Boosts PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $112.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $97.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. PDD has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.82. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PDD will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PDD by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

