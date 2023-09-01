UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $38,652.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,888 shares in the company, valued at $122,004,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, August 30th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $238,073.22.

On Friday, August 25th, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,280 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $272,892.80.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $92.70.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 18.00%. Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.