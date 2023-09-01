Mitchell I. Quain Acquires 40,000 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Star Equity by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Star Equity by 106.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 54,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Star Equity in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

