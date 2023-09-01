James M. Kilts Buys 11,618 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) Director James M. Kilts acquired 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $30,903.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,454.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

ADV stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.72% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ADV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

