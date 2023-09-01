MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Director James G. Berbee Buys 434 Shares of Stock

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) Director James G. Berbee bought 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $620,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

MGEE stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.74. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.06 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGE Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MGE Energy by 16,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

