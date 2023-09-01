Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $99,528.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $99,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marissa B. Espineli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 30th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 11,628 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $174,885.12.
- On Friday, August 18th, Marissa B. Espineli sold 25,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $338,750.00.
Innodata Trading Down 12.8 %
NASDAQ INOD opened at $13.00 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
