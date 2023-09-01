Insider Selling: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Sells $49,476.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $49,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Duskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Jonathan Duskin sold 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $138,120.00.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $34.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.37. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citi Trends currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after buying an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Citi Trends by 13.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 827,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 85,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 78,635 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

