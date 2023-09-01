Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $47,719.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $47,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coursera Stock Up 1.4 %

COUR opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coursera by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coursera by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,055,000 after acquiring an additional 212,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

