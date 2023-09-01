Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Director Sells $52,235.28 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) Director David Lebow sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $52,235.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Lebow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, David Lebow sold 5,457 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $51,404.94.

On Friday, August 25th, David Lebow sold 4,024 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $39,032.80.

NYSE:TSQ opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38.

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is presently 42.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 295.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 471,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 331.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 92.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Capital Management LLC now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 91,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 376.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSQ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

