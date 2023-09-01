Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Allison Pickens Sells 990 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.55. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,070,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 54.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,167,000 after buying an additional 224,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

