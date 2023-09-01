Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $156,636.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50.
Criteo Price Performance
Shares of CRTO stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $36.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Criteo
Institutional Trading of Criteo
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Criteo
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.