Insider Selling: Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $156,636.00 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,962,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Megan Clarken sold 3,570 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $120,487.50.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $36.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.98 million. Criteo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Criteo by 128.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

