OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Acquires 2,378 Shares

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $60,567.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,777,261.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 4,633 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $124,720.36.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 267 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $7,206.33.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $412.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.49. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by ($1.43). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $594.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONEW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 72.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 42.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 215,474 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 41.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 521,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter valued at $5,176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 149.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 77,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

