Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Insider Sells $98,125.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,688. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ RPHM opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.69.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
