NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $85.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.47) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVCR. StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $22.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.60.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

