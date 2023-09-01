Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Roth Mkm

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $44.76 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

