Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $118,674.50 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 1.1 %
Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05.
Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
