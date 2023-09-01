Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $118,674.50 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Arjun Kampani sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $118,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,420,994 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $140,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,527,157 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $87,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,150,861 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 932,306 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,177,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166,222 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

