East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $134,919.56 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,013,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,572,000 after purchasing an additional 93,530 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

