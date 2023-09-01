Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells $140,460.73 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Lublin sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $140,460.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,161.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20.

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,350,000 after acquiring an additional 429,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

