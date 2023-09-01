Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $122,220.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,032,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,751,326.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 6,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $42,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 56,560 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $379,517.60.

On Monday, August 14th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 13,714 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $89,689.56.

On Thursday, August 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,200 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $36,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $301,750.00.

On Friday, August 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 85,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $628,150.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,800.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 55,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 32,846 shares in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TZOO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

