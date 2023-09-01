LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $65.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

LKQ Trading Down 1.8 %

LKQ stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. LKQ has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

