Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Raised to $10.00 at UBS Group

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Root from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Root alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Root

Root Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $11.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Root has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Root had a negative net margin of 68.96% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Root will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Root news, CTO Mahtiyar Bonakdarpour bought 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,270.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 292,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,024.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new position in Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,356,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in Root in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.