Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $848,012.19 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 31,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $848,012.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,004.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ERII opened at $27.18 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

