Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,444 shares in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.