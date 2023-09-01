Scotiabank Boosts Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $39.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNTK. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading started coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Kinetik from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinetik

Kinetik Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.63. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 182.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,440,000 after purchasing an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth about $50,663,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 20.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 500,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 85,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 416,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.