Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Farfetch from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTCH

Farfetch Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farfetch

FTCH stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.