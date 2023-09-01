Okta’s (OKTA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Okta Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.71. Okta has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Okta by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

