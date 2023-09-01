Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $296,668.80 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on AKAM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akamai Technologies
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.