Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $296,668.80 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $107.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

