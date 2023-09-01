Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

