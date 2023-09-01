SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
LEDS opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 104.64% and a negative net margin of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
Featured Articles
