StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Down 8.2 %

Comstock stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LODE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock by 48.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 141,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

