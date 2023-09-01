StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock (NYSE:LODE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Stock Down 8.2 %
Comstock stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comstock has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Comstock had a negative return on equity of 42.24% and a negative net margin of 26,964.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Comstock
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.