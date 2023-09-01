Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

RC has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

NYSE RC opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

