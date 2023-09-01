Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.62 price objective for the company.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SRFM

Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance

SRFM stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. Surf Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.