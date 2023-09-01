Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,847,135.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.07, for a total transaction of $2,847,135.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,558,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,466,868.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $232.67 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $259.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 283.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,456,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,728,000 after buying an additional 125,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 43.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,989,000 after buying an additional 378,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Morningstar by 685.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after buying an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,170,000 after buying an additional 43,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

