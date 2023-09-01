LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $155.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.41. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

