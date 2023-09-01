Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rapid7

Rapid7 Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $61.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc Evan Brown sold 11,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $551,743.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,743.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $75,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $27,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after buying an additional 522,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.