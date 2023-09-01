Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Insider Sells $1,127,038.50 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) insider William Yeung sold 40,614 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $1,127,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

ERII opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ERII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Energy Recovery from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ERII

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.